Legacy On The Court: These Father-Son Duos Kept It In The Family And Played For The Same NBA Franchise

NBA Father-Son Connections

The Los Angeles Clippers have a new Garland on their roster. Darius Garland, a dynamic 24-year-old guard, is joining the team. He is known for his creative scoring and sharp passing. This move brings a promising future to the Clippers after his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Darius isn’t the first to wear a Clippers jersey in his family. His father, Winston, played for the team decades ago. Winston, a 6-foot-2 point guard, was with the Clippers for the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons. During that time, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Winston’s career averages were 9.4 points and 4.7 assists, showing his skill as a playmaker.

Now, his son looks to build on that legacy. Darius was a star at Vanderbilt. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Though he has faced injuries, he proves to be a force on the court. His career averages are 17.4 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The Garlands are now part of a special group. They are one of several father-son duos who have played for the same NBA team. LeBron and Bronny James played their first NBA game together on October 22, 2024, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener. They made history as the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

Other notable pairs include Greg and Cole Anthony (Milwaukee Bucks) and Dell and Seth Curry (Charlotte Hornets). The Tim Hardaway family also shares this distinction with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. These connections show the deep talent that runs in NBA families, including the group below.