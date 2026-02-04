Xavier Falls Hard to UConn in Big East Blowout

Xavier Musketeers faced a tough night last night. They lost big to No. 3 UConn Huskies. The final score was 92-60. This Big East matchup happened on February 3, 2026. It took place at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford. UConn stayed perfect in conference play.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

UConn Takes Control Early

The Huskies jumped out fast. They opened with a 10-0 run. Xavier struggled to respond right away. UConn led 50-22 at halftime. That 28-point gap set the tone. Braylon Mullins scored all 13 of his points in the first half. He helped build the big lead.

Key Performers Shine for Huskies

Silas Demary Jr. led UConn with 17 points. Tarris Reed Jr. added 14 points. Eric Reibe chipped in 14 more. Jayden Ross scored 11. UConn shot efficiently overall. They held Xavier to just 36.7 percent from the field. The Huskies extended their winning streak to 18 games.

Xavier Shows Some Fight

The Musketeers tried to rally in the second half. Anthony Robinson, Isaiah Walker, and others sparked a 9-0 run. It cut the lead to 25 points briefly. However, UConn pulled away again. Xavier finished with a 12-11 record. They now stand 4-8 in Big East play.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

What It Means Moving Forward

This loss hurts Xavier’s momentum. They face challenges ahead in conference. UConn remains dominant at 22-1 overall. They play at St. John’s next on Friday. Xavier looks to bounce back soon. The Musketeers need better starts. Strong defense could help turn things around.

Last night’s game highlighted UConn’s power. Xavier fought hard but came up short. Big East competition stays intense. Fans saw a clear mismatch. Both teams move on to their next tests.