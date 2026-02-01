Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Doechii Wins Best Music Video Grammy for “Anxiety”

Hip hop’s rising star Doechii just added another major win to her growing legacy.

The Florida native earned her second Grammy Award after her powerful visual for “Anxiety” took home Best Music Video, marking another huge moment in her already breakout career. The win was first reported by Rap Alert, quickly sparking excitement across social media.

The “Anxiety” video stood out for its cinematic storytelling, emotional depth, and striking visuals that perfectly matched the song’s raw energy.

Fans praised Doechii for turning vulnerability into art, with many calling the visual one of the most creative music videos of the year.

With multiple Grammy wins now under her belt, Doechii continues proving she’s not just next up, she’s already here.

What did you think of Doechii’s “Anxiety” video?

