How to Listen to J. Cole’s New Mixtape ‘Birthday Blizzard 26’

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

J. Cole released a new mixtape titled Birthday Blizzard 26 and made it available in an unexpected way.

The project does not appear on major streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music. Instead, Cole shared the mixtape exclusively through his official website. Fans can visit the site and stream the project directly from the page.

Listeners can play the mixtape for as little as $1. When the site initially went live, there appeared to be so much traffic on it that it made the site crash. Today, however, those issues appear to have been resolved.

Cole dropped the mixtape for his birthday, continuing a pattern of low-key releases. He avoided a traditional rollout and let fans discover the project organically. Social media quickly spread the word after the release went live.

The mixtape features new verses and reflective themes. Cole touches on growth, legacy, and his current mindset. He spoke about the beef between himself, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans continue waiting for Cole’s upcoming album The Fall Off, which is set to drop on February 6. While Cole has not explained the connection, many see the mixtape as a creative bridge. For now, Birthday Blizzard 26 remains available exclusively through Cole’s website.

How are we feeling about the bars on Birthday Blizzard 26!?

