Mike Epps Shares Wild DMX Story and Indiana Pride on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mike Epps always brings the laughs but his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live gave fans even more than comedy.

The Indiana native stopped by the late night show and dropped some hilarious and unexpected stories about his life, friendships with hip hop legends, and even his secret love for music.

One of the standout moments came when Epps revealed he’s been recording music for year. He joked that every comedian secretly wants to be a singer, admitting he’s always dreamed of being Lionel Richie.

“I’ve wanted to be Lionel Richie my whole life,” Epps laughed, saying he’s slowly introducing fans to that side of himself.

But the wildest story of the night involved the late DMX.

Epps shared a moment when DMX once chased him down in Beverly Hills trying to buy his classic car on the spot — even jumping out near a police station to make the deal happen.

While Mike didn’t sell it at the time, he joked that months later when he needed the money, he couldn’t track DMX down.

The conversation also touched on his close friendships with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, showing just how deep his connections run in entertainment.

Of course, Epps made sure to rep his roots, shouting out Naptown and sharing how proud he is to be one of the few major stars coming out of the state.

From crazy celebrity encounters to behind-the-scenes laughs, Mike Epps once again proved why he’s one of comedy’s most beloved voices.

Catch the full interview now and stay tuned with WTLC for more entertainment news.

