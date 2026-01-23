Stormi Steele Celebrates Canvas Beauty's La La Collaboration
Canvas Beauty Baddie Stormi Steele Hosts Sumptuous Soirée Celebrating La La Anthony Collaboration, ‘Belle Collective’ Castmates Stylishly Slay [Exclusive]
- Canvas Beauty debuts its first celebrity collaboration with La La Anthony's new fragrances.
- The event spotlights Stormi Steele's success in beauty, social media, and reality TV.
- The partnership marks a milestone for Canvas Beauty and its innovative direct-to-consumer model.
Stormi Steele brought beauty, business, and Belle Collective confidence to Birmingham, Alabama, for a sumptuous soireé celebrating Canvas Beauty’s first-ever talent partnership collection with La La Anthony, and BOSSIP has exclusive deets.
The Canvas Beauty baddie looked magical in The Magic City as she introduced her new two signature fragrances, “Love La La” and “La Intense,” each crafted to reflect different facets of confidence, femininity, and allure with notes varying from rose to sandalwood.
The event also served as a cultural reintroduction for the Love & Marriage: Huntsville alumna who’s returning to OWN as a central figure in the network’s newly announced Belle Collective: Birmingham. As previously reported, the spinoff expands Carlos King’s Belle Collective into a franchise and includes Stormi alongside fellow business baddies: Canvas Beauty CFO Amber Jones, entrepreneur Tiffaney Jones, marketing strategist Funmi Ford, model and marketer Synetta Hawkins, and talent manager K’La Inman.
Held ahead of the collection’s official release, the Birmingham celebration doubled as both a scent preview and a strategic spotlight on Stormi’s undeniable success in the beauty, social media, and reality TV space.
Seen on the scene were Stormi’s former Love & Marriage: Huntsville castmates Destiny Payton, Tiffany Whitlow, and LaTricia Reedus…
as well as Stormi’s longtime love, her husband Courtney Beasley…
and BOSSIP’s Managing Editor, Dani Canada.
“This is our very first celebrity collaboration,” said Stormi at the party. “It’s so important for me to be able to grow Canvas organically with our real customers who truly support and love the brand, and we’ve had a lot of firsts with a lot of amazing people. La La Anthony, she’s made this experience truly one to remember; it’s really a big deal for us, and I thank you all for sharing it with me. “
Alongside hearing inspiring words from the Canvas Beauty founder, guests were treated to passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with signature cocktails, decadent desserts, and a curated scent buffet, while a content-creation studio encouraged real-time storytelling.
Not only that, but viral internet sensation Neace Robinson delivered an energetic performance of her hit amid an elegant backdrop designed and executed by celebrity event firm Pep Entertainment.
The Canvas Beauty x La La Anthony Collection Will Be Available On January 17
The Canvas Beauty x La La Anthony collection will officially launch on January 30, when Canvas Beauty will host its first-ever 48-hour TikTok Shop Live event, co-hosted by Stormi and La La with special guests.
Products include Canvas Beauty’s best-selling Body Glaze in full and travel sizes, a fine fragrance parfum, body drops, and roll-on fragrances.
A press release reports that the partnership represents a milestone for both Canvas Beauty and Canvas The Agency, marking the brand’s first talent-led collection. It builds on Canvas Beauty’s proven launch model, blending community, storytelling, and live, direct-to-consumer commerce. Steele has become widely recognized for record-breaking performances on TikTok Shop Live and for redefining how beauty brands connect with consumers in real time.
“I’m truly excited about our collaboration with La La, especially being that this is our first celebrity collaboration as a brand,” said Stormi in a statement. “It was super important for me to build Canvas organically, and we did such a great job of that. Canvas has become recognizable to people from all walks of life, which makes this partnership feel authentic and fitting. La La has been deeply hands-on throughout the entire process, and our synergy is reflected in this collection.”
La La echoed that sentiment, framing the collaboration as both personal and purposeful.
“This collaboration with Canvas Beauty is about more than beauty. It’s about ownership, legacy and building brands that actually mean something,” she said. “Stormi is a true visionary, and partnering with her felt organic because our values and our hustle match. Partnering with another female founder is my way of investing in our community and the power of women backing women.”
See more photos from Stormi Steele’s stunning soireé below!
