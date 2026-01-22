Warner Bros. Sells Iconic Batmobiles for Millions

Okay, picture this: you could actually own a working Batmobile. Warner Bros. just started selling legit Tumbler replicas straight from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies. These things look and feel like they rolled right off the Gotham set. And yeah, they’re not cheap. Each one is priced at $2.99 million. So unless you’ve got serious cash lying around, this is more of a “dream big” situation than a realistic shopping list.

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Only Ten Exist

They’re making just ten of these beasts. To even get one, you need an invite from Wayne Enterprises (yep, they’re leaning hard into the branding). Once you’re in, though, it’s next-level stuff. They pack a 6.2-liter V8 engine pumping out 525 horsepower. You also get smoke screens, a fake turret, carbon-fiber bodywork, and a cockpit straight out of the films. The catch? They’re not street-legal. You can drive them on private land, but don’t plan on cruising downtown.

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Why They Feel So Special

These aren’t just fancy movie props. They’re fully drivable, with five-point harnesses, custom lighting, and even options for left- or right-hand drive. That kind of detail makes them feel authentic. Plus, the limited run and official licensing mean they’re basically collector catnip. People who buy one aren’t just getting a car—they’re buying a piece of Batman history.

Tying Into the Bigger Hype

Love Good News? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This drop comes right around Batman’s 85th anniversary, so the timing feels perfect. Warner Bros. clearly knows the Dark Knight brand still pulls huge crowds. Similar high-end collectibles have sold out fast through the same program, and these Tumblers are already generating crazy buzz. A lot of spots probably filled up quick after they opened allocations late last year.

Who’s Actually Buying These?

Let’s be real most of us will never sit behind the wheel of one. But for the ultra-rich who grew up loving Batman, this is the ultimate flex. You get to own something iconic, maybe even watch its value climb over time. Of course, you’ll also need a big garage and deep pockets for upkeep. Still, it’s pretty wild that fantasy has become something you can actually purchase.

Warner Bros. turned a movie prop into a multimillion-dollar reality. It’s a fun reminder of how powerful these ch