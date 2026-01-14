Listen Live
Food & Drink

Different Ways To Eat Your Bagel On National Bagel Day

Celebrate National Bagel Day on January 15th with unique bagel recipes. Discover creative, delicious bagel ideas worth trying.

Published on January 14, 2026

Delicious Smoked Salmon and Capers on a Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Source: Lucian Smoot / 500px / Getty

January 15th, National Bagel Day, is the perfect time to step outside the usual cream cheese routine and get a little creative. If you’re making bagels at home or ordering from a local shop, there are so many unique ways to enjoy this classic favorite. 

The bagel ideas on this list go beyond the basics and show just how versatile a bagel can really be. Some of these combinations are easy enough to make in your own kitchen, while others are the kind of specialty creations you’d find at a standout bakery or café. Either way, they’re meant to inspire you to try something new for National Bagel Day.


You might be surprised at how far a bagel can go beyond breakfast. From bold savory flavors to unexpected sweet pairings, these ideas push the limits of what you thought a bagel could be. Many of these styles aren’t ones you see every day, and a few might even make you say, you’ll probably say ” I didnt know you could put that on a bagel,” and that’s the fun of it.
 
Discover unique ways to eat your bagel on National Bagel Day. These combinations are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or anytime cravings.

Would you try any of these ways to eat your bagel?

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel 

Breakfast Bagel 

Blueberry Bagel Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel

Everything Bagel

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Spicy Mayo and Tots 

Smashed Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

Cream Cheese Stuffed Garlic Bagel

Greek Yogurt Bagel

Hot Honey Cottage Cheese Pizza Bagel

Bacon, Egg & Avocado Bagel

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

Air Fryer Egg Bagels

Air Fried Pizza Bagels

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Spring Onions, Salmon and Egg Bagel

Fluffy Egg & Fetta Cheese Everything Bagel

Airfryer Pesto & Egg Bagel 

Italian Style Chicken Bagel

Smashed Egg & Avocado Bagel

Chilli Feta Bagel

Sausage, Hashbrown, Egg, Cream cheese, Avocado, Sriracha Bagel


Tuna Melt Bagel 

Cheesesteak Egg Sandwich Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Airfryer Tuna & Chorizo Bagel Melt

Raspberry Pistachio Sourdough Bagels

Everything Bagel Breakfast Crunch Wrap

The Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Bagel

French Toast Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Different Ways To Eat Your Bagel On National Bagel Day was originally published on majic945.com

