Different Ways To Eat Your Bagel On National Bagel Day
January 15th, National Bagel Day, is the perfect time to step outside the usual cream cheese routine and get a little creative. If you’re making bagels at home or ordering from a local shop, there are so many unique ways to enjoy this classic favorite.
The bagel ideas on this list go beyond the basics and show just how versatile a bagel can really be. Some of these combinations are easy enough to make in your own kitchen, while others are the kind of specialty creations you’d find at a standout bakery or café. Either way, they’re meant to inspire you to try something new for National Bagel Day.
You might be surprised at how far a bagel can go beyond breakfast. From bold savory flavors to unexpected sweet pairings, these ideas push the limits of what you thought a bagel could be. Many of these styles aren’t ones you see every day, and a few might even make you say, you’ll probably say ” I didnt know you could put that on a bagel,” and that’s the fun of it.
Discover unique ways to eat your bagel on National Bagel Day. These combinations are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or anytime cravings.
Would you try any of these ways to eat your bagel?
Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
Blueberry Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel
Everything Bagel
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Spicy Mayo and Tots
Smashed Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Cream Cheese Stuffed Garlic Bagel
Greek Yogurt Bagel
Hot Honey Cottage Cheese Pizza Bagel
Bacon, Egg & Avocado Bagel
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel
Air Fryer Egg Bagels
Air Fried Pizza Bagels
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Spring Onions, Salmon and Egg Bagel
Fluffy Egg & Fetta Cheese Everything Bagel
Airfryer Pesto & Egg Bagel
Italian Style Chicken Bagel
Smashed Egg & Avocado Bagel
Chilli Feta Bagel
Sausage, Hashbrown, Egg, Cream cheese, Avocado, Sriracha Bagel
Tuna Melt Bagel
Cheesesteak Egg Sandwich Bagel
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Airfryer Tuna & Chorizo Bagel Melt
Raspberry Pistachio Sourdough Bagels
Everything Bagel Breakfast Crunch Wrap
The Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Bagel
French Toast Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Different Ways To Eat Your Bagel On National Bagel Day was originally published on majic945.com