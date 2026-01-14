Sports Minute: Tomlin Steps Down, Texans Make History
From a wild card battle that had fans on the edge of their seats, to history-making milestones and the end of an iconic coaching legacy, we’re diving into all the moments shaping the NFL playoffs. Let’s break down the Texans’ statement win, the Steelers’ shattered Monday Night streak, Mike Tomlin’s inspiring tenure, and the upcoming matchups you don’t want to miss.
Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:
Wild Card Showdown: Texans vs. Steelers
The final wild card matchup saw the Houston Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what started as a slow, defensive battle. The game remained a tight 7-6 contest until the fourth quarter, when the Texans’ defense decided to put on a show. They unleashed an offensive storm, piling on 23 points to secure a decisive victory. The game was a tough one for the Steelers’ offense, highlighted by a costly interception that sealed their fate and sent the Texans marching on.
For the Houston Texans, this victory was more than just another playoff win; it was a franchise-defining moment. After 24 years, the team finally captured its first-ever road playoff victory, breaking a long-standing barrier. This historic win signals a new chapter for the organization as they advance to the next round with confidence and momentum.
On the other side of the field, the loss marked the end of two significant streaks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat was their first on Monday Night Football since 1992, snapping an incredible 34-year run. The tough loss at home brought a celebrated chapter in the team’s history to a close, leaving fans to reflect on a remarkable era of dominance on the Monday night stage.
Mike Tomlin Steps Down After 19 Seasons
Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the night was the announcement from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. After 19 seasons at the helm, Tomlin is stepping down. He leaves behind an incredible legacy, boasting a 193-114-2 record and, most impressively, never having a single losing season throughout his entire tenure. His leadership and consistency have been a benchmark in the league, and he will be remembered as one of the greats.
Divisional Round Matchups Set
With the wild card round now behind us, the divisional matchups are set. The No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers, while the top-seeded Denver Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills. In other action, the New England Patriots will host the surging Houston Texans, and the Chicago Bears are set to play the Los Angeles Rams.
