Ryan Coogler Thanks Audience For Golden Globes Win, Fans Slam ‘Sinners’ Snubs With ‘Y’all Klan?’ Clapbacks

Artistically, culturally, and historically, Sinners is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, but as awards season unfolds, fans are still the main ones giving the instantly iconic film its flowers.

On the Golden Globes stage, Ryan Coogler thanked the audiences that overwhelmingly showed up and showed out for Sinners as he accepted the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. However, fans debate whether award shows are snubbing in major categories or predictably perpetuating the same cautionary tales that played out onscreen.

Ryan Coogler’s Acceptance Speech

Regardless of the reception by the industry, Coogler was a class act, as always. He focused on the hundreds of crew members and millions of supporters who made the film and its success possible. While all the buzz is about beloved celebs decked out in designer drip, the writer/director emphasized the “grind” behind the scenes and “in the swamps.” Our fave filmmaker literally got it out of the mud!

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world. This movie was made by hundreds of people. I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world. This movie was made by hundreds of people. We don’t always, when we work in the film business, wear tuxedos and get glammed out. It’s usually a grind. We were wearing performance fishing gear…we were in the swamps,” Coogler said, after allowing his fellow producers, Sev Ohanian and wife Zinzi Coogler, to speak first.

Even after taking the helm of two major franchises and a record-breaking billion-dollar box office blowout, Coogler was still grateful even get his latest film in theaters. He takes none of this artistic achievement for granted, even if supporters speculate that his petty peers do.

“It was an honor on this movie to know that it was getting a theatrical release. We would remind people every day, in the dog days of summer in New Orleans — we would say, ‘Hey, big movie. People are going to see this — big theater.’ We didn’t know that they [the audience] would show up, and we thank them that they did.”

