Nas & Raekwon Roll Out The HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS

Johnny Nunez

We love seeing our hip-hop pioneers continue to not only flourish musically but also in other creative avenues of commerce.

For Raekwon and Nas, music will always be in their respective bags — hear: The Emperor’s New Clothes and Light-Years in collaboration with DJ-Premier, respectively — and now both New York rap icons are showing off their stylish side as well by teaming up to unveil the new HSDT x ASICS SportStyle GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS sneaker collaboration.

With The Big Apple at front-and-center in terms of inspiration, it’s quite fitting that ASICS would recruit a Staten-Island-by-way-of-Brooklyn-born emcee with a native Queens-bred lyricist to make it all feel truly authentic. On the Illmatic rapper we see a darker tone of mahogany brown highlighted by powder purple piping and black leather accents. His contemporary hailing from the Wu-Tang Clan can be seen rocking an alternative sulphur yellow and black bumblebee-themed hue — we see what they did there! — that might be the standout of the two. Just might.

Also seen modeling in the campaign photos are ASAP Twelvyy of the still-somewhat-functional rap collective, A$AP Mob, as well as artist/designer Malcolm Ransome. If you’re tapped into the Interwebs, you may remember him from his viral aluminum-built NYChair.

Check for the HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS “Shaolin ’93” (as seen on Raekwon) and HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS “Queens ’94” (as seen on Nas) to both retail for $170 USD and hit retailers beginning this Friday (January 16). Happy hunting!

Get a closer look at the HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS, developed as part of the Signature Series program and modeled by two fan-favorite emcees, by checking out the clips below:

