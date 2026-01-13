What to Wear to the White Out: Winter Affair
Winter whites are about to take over Fountain Square.
Radio One Cincinnati invites you to the ultimate winter takeover at The White Out: Winter Affair, sponsored by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin, going down Saturday, January 17th, 7–11 PM at the Winterhaus at Fountain Square. This 21+ experience brings live DJ sets by your favorite WIZ and RNB Cincy personalities, giveaways, special appearances, and a full bar. Limited tickets are still available.
And let’s be clear… This is not the night to play it safe with your outfit. Step out in your cleanest, sharpest all-white winter fit and compete for a $250 grand prize awarded to the best dressed in the room.
Need some fit ideas or guidance? Here’s how you can show up and stand out:
1. An All-White Tailored Look
A clean white suit works every time. Blazer and trousers, a sharp dress shirt, or a fitted top underneath keeps this look elevated. Finish with heels, dress shoes, or sleek boots.
2. Luxe Fur or Statement Outerwear
Winter is the moment for your closeted jackets to shine. Faux fur coats, long trenches, or structured jackets in winter white instantly elevate even the simplest outfits.
3. Elevated Knit Sets
Matching knit sets deliver comfort without sacrificing style. Pair with boots or clean sneakers for a sexy winter-ready fit.
4. White Jumpsuit or One-Piece Moment
A well-fitted white jumpsuit or coordinated one-piece brings effortless impact. Keep accessories minimal and let the silhouette do the work.
5. Texture-Driven Layers
Mix fabrics like satin, wool, leather, lace, or tulle to create depth in an all-white look.
6. Velvet or Luxe Fabric Fits
Velvet blazers, trousers, or dresses add instant winter elegance. Luxe fabrics photograph beautifully and feel right at home inside Winterhaus.
7. Clean Street Luxe
For a more relaxed vibe, go for a clean streetwear look. White bombers, puffers, leather pants, or tailored joggers paired with crispy footwear keep things cool yet intentional.
8. Modern Minimalism
Simple silhouettes with sharp tailoring always hit. A monochrome white look with clean lines, minimal accessories, and confident styling never misses.
9. Statement Tops with Tailored Bottoms
Let one piece do the talking. A structured top, bold neckline, or standout jacket paired with tailored pants or a sleek skirt creates balance and polish.
10. Winter White Leather
White leather or faux leather pieces bring edge to the winter palette. Pants, skirts, jackets, or accessories add contrast while staying on theme.
11. Layered Whites, Different Shades
Playing with ivory, cream, and off-white adds depth without breaking the all-white rule. Layering multiple shades keeps the look visually dynamic.
12. Footwear That Finishes the Fit
Boots, heels, loafers, or crisp sneakers can make or break the outfit. Keep them clean, white, or neutral to stay locked into the theme.
Come dressed to impress and don’t forget to enter for a chance to win the best all-white winter outfit. Plus, guests will have chances to score ticket giveaways to some of the hottest shows coming in 2026.
This Saturday is already spoken for.
