Cam’Ron Keeps It Real On Alleged Diddy Party With “World-Famous” DJ

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

It seems that almost everyone in Hollywood has a wild “Diddy Party” tale, but Cam’Ron may have taken the cake.

On a recent episode of his Talk With Flee podcast, Killa shared an eyebrow-raising story while discussing the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which details multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations against the embattled mogul. Speaking with co-host Sen City and former Bad Boy artist Chopper City of Da Band, the Purple Haze rapper recalled a 2023 meeting with Diddy about a potential business venture.

“We was meeting up with Puff because Puff wanted to sign our other show, It Is What It Is, maybe a little bit more than two years ago, before we signed,” he recalled. “And he’s like, ‘We want to bring it to Revolt.'”

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Cam, the meeting took a turn when a “techno DJ” walked in. While he couldn’t remember the DJ’s name, Cam said he was supposedly “world-famous. He walks up. He’s like, ‘Yo Puff, what’s up… when are you throwing another party?” Cam recalled the DJ saying, noting that the comment visibly made Diddy uncomfortable.”

“[The DJ’s] like, ‘Nah, man. That last one, we was naked in the bushes, everybody was ass-naked,'” I swear to God. I’m gonna call Bub [Miami] up… He said: ‘We was in the bushes, man, people ass-naked, when is another one of them going on?'”

Cam continued by describing Diddy’s reaction to the situation, “Puff is trying to tell these n*ggas, ‘These ain’t the n*ggas for that, yo. Chill…”

Needless to say, Cam was left with more questions than answers after the meeting wrapped up. Cam’s story is just one of many that surfaced following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest, according to reports. The Bad Boy Records founder was later sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution-related charges and is currently facing more than 50 lawsuits from alleged victims.

With everything still unfolding, it doesn’t appear that Diddy’s legal troubles, or the wild stories surrounding them, are ending anytime soon.

Cam’Ron Keeps It Real On Alleged Diddy Party With “World-Famous” DJ was originally published on hiphopwired.com