Christmas Light Shows & Drive-Throughs in Cincy & NKY
Holiday lights are officially in full swing across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and nearby parts of Ohio and Indiana. It’s time to bundle up the fam and hit the city’s seasonal drive-through favorites and walk-through experiences built around art, nature, and tradition.
Here’s a guide of Christmas light shows and drive-through displays happening across the region this year.
Walk-Through & Immersive Experiences
PNC Festival of Lights
One of the region’s most well-known holiday traditions returns with more than five million lights across the Cincinnati Zoo. Guests can explore Fairyland, catch a blacklight puppet show, ride the North Polar Express Train and stay late as the zoo transforms after dark.
Runs Nov. 20–Jan. 4 | Cincinnati Zoo
Light in the Forest
This nighttime experience at the Cincinnati Nature Center blends art, nature and holiday ambiance. Expect illuminated walking paths, installations from regional artists, bonfires, live music and food trucks.
Runs Dec. 5–28 | Cincinnati Nature Center, Rowe Woods
Holidays on the Farm
Winton Woods offers a seasonal walk-through featuring lights, hayrides, animal encounters, local vendors, live music and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Runs Dec. 4–23 | Winton Woods Farm
Festival of Ferns
Krohn Conservatory’s annual holiday display focuses less on lights and more on atmosphere, featuring festive plant displays, poinsettias, model trains and miniature Cincinnati landmarks.
Runs Nov. 1–Jan. 4 | Krohn Conservatory
CAM Nights & Holiday Lights with Blink
The Cincinnati Art Museum extends its hours for an outdoor holiday light experience in the Alice Bimel Courtyard, featuring projection mapping designed by Blink artist Chaske Haverkos. Indoor galleries and exhibitions remain open during the event.
Runs Dec. 4–26 | Cincinnati Art Museum
Drive-Through Light Shows
Cincinnati’s Nights of Lights
A longtime favorite, this drive-through display has relocated to the Clermont County Fairgrounds. Expect massive light tunnels, animated displays and synchronized holiday scenes spread across more than two million lights.
Runs Nov. 26–Jan. 3 | Clermont County Fairgrounds
Pyramid Hill Lights
This drive-through combines holiday lights with large-scale outdoor art installations, offering a quieter, more scenic experience through Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.
Runs Nov. 14–Jan. 4 | Hamilton
Light Up the Fair
Northern Kentucky’s signature drive-through display stretches across the Boone County Fairgrounds with themed tunnels, synchronized music and updated installations each year.
Runs Nov. 21–Dec. 27 | Burlington, KY
Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion
A two-mile drive-through featuring millions of lights, themed displays and optional add-ons like a Christmas village and petting zoo. After Christmas, it switches to drive-through only.
Runs Nov. 20–Dec. 24 | Middletown
Bright Lights in Bright, Indiana
A smaller but charming drive-through experience featuring themed displays, a light tunnel and holiday music.
Runs Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | Lawrenceburg, IN
Light Up Middletown
A donation-based drive-through display offering classic holiday scenes in a relaxed, low-key setting.
Runs Nov. 27–Dec. 31 | Smith Park, Middletown
Worth the Drive
Christmas at the Ark Encounter
This seasonal experience features outdoor light displays, animal programs, carousel rides and themed attractions across the Ark Encounter grounds.
Runs Nov. 28–Jan. 3 | Williamstown, KY
Christmas at the Creation Museum
Guests can explore a garden of lights, live nativity scenes, indoor holiday dramas and special effects shows throughout the museum campus.
Runs Nov. 28–Jan. 3 | Petersburg, KY
The Christmas Ranch
A mix of walk-through and drive-through attractions, including synchronized lights, train and wagon rides, shops, a bakery café and Santa visits.
Runs Nov. 21–Dec. 23 | Morrow
