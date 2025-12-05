List of Christmas-Themed Bars in Cincinnati
Break out the tinsel and Liquid IV. It’s time to bar hop through some of Cincinnati’s Christmas-themed bars!
During this time of year, it’s common for bars & lounges to transform their usually rowdy spaces into magical Winter Wonderlands. We’ve complied a list of must-see, limited-time Christmas bars in the 513… Perfect for friends, family, or date night.
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a sweet (strong) seasonal drink under twinkling lights and Xmas tunes?
Here’s a list of Christmas Pop Up Bars in Cincinnati
Cobblestone OTR @ 1132 Race St.
Cinema OTR @ 1517 Vine St.
Tinsel Haus at The Graduate Cincinnati @ 151 Goodman St.
Red Leprechaun @ 20 W. Freedom Way
Arnold’s @ 210 E. 8th St.
The Pitch @ 1430 Central Pkwy
The Overlook Lodge @ 6083 Montgomery Rd.
Tiki Tiki Bang Bang @ 965 E. McMillan St.
Covington Yard @ 401 Greenup St., Covington KY
Braxton Brewing Company @ 27 W. 7th St., Covington KY
