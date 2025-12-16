Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Ohio will officially ban student cellphone use in public schools beginning January 1, following language included in the state’s newly approved two-year budget.

The law requires every public school district, community school and STEM school to adopt a policy that limits student access to cellphones and other personal communication devices during school hours. The rule applies statewide and forces districts to formalize enforcement plans if they have not already done so.

Under the law, students must keep cellphones powered off and stored away during the school day. Schools may allow limited exceptions for medical needs or when teachers approve phone use for instructional purposes. The law does not apply to private schools.

Districts must determine how they will store or manage devices, whether through lockers, backpacks or other systems. Many Ohio schools already enforce similar policies and report fewer classroom distractions and improved student focus.

Supporters of the ban say phones interrupt learning and reduce face-to-face interaction among students. Critics argue phones provide a sense of security, especially during emergencies, but districts say schools already have established communication and safety protocols in place.

Parents with concerns about contacting students during the school day should work directly with their child’s school, which will continue to handle communication through approved channels.

Ohio School Cellphone Ban Takes Effect Jan. 1 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com