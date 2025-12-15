The Audacity From Bali: Russell Simmons Comes Out of Hiding To Blast Kimora Lee Simmons

Getty Images / Bernard Smalls/ Kimora Lee Simmons / Russell Simmons

Alleged groomer, Russell Simmons, who went into hiding to avoid facing the multiple women who accused him of sexual assault, had plenty to say about his ex, Kimora Lee Simmons.

Russell Simmons got active on Threads after People began sharing its interview with Kimora Lee Simmons.

In it, she revealed that she doesn’t have relationships with her children’s fathers, adding that “guys are weird” when talking about her co-parenting situation.

Responding to her interview, Simmons alleged that he gave Kimora Lee $50,000 a month for 20 years, claimed to be the model/entrepreneur’s “best/only friend, and was the godfather of her other children up until she stole stock from him.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story,” Simmons wrote on Threads.

Kimora Lee has responded to Simmons via her Instagram Stories, accusing the mogul of lying and “typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country.”

Social media has all the time in the world for the Def Jam co-founder.

