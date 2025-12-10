Diddy’s Mom Denounces Netflix Doc, Says Allegations Are Patently False

The Netflix docuseries is not sitting well with Diddy’s family. His mother, Janice Combs, has denounced the project and says some of the allegations against her family are patently false.

As per Deadline, Janice Combs is not pleased with how she or her family was portrayed in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. “I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025, ” her statement said. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.” She also responded directly to some claims made by former Bad Boy Entertainment executive Kirk Burrowes, specifically the events that followed the tragic stampede at a City College.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrowes that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” Janice said. “That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.”

This is not the first time Kirk Burrowes has been critical of Janice Combs. Early this year, he accused her of fraud in regard to his 25% share of Bad Boy Entertainment. The talent manager alleges that Diddy threatened him with physical violence for the stake and then later turned over ownership to his mother. Burrowes believes Janice was in on the plot, saying she “engaged in a decades-long scheme of intimidation, violence, fraudulent misrepresentation, and financial concealment to strip [him] of his rightful ownership interest in and to BBE.”

Released on Dec. 2, Sean Combs: The Reckoning details the rise and fall of the mogul through the accounts of former friends, employees and associates. You can view the trailer for it below.