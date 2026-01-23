1.4 Million Ohioan’s at Risk of Losing SNAP

Across Ohio, nearly 1.4 million people buy groceries with SNAP. That safety net now hangs by a thread. Federal overhauls, state budget shifts, and new local rules threaten deep cuts. Children, seniors, and working parents stand to lose the most. Food banks brace for empty shelves while lawmakers debate who deserves help.

Recent Federal Shutdown

A 2025 shutdown delayed November payments. About 1.4 million Ohioans lost full benefits. Payments dropped by half for weeks. Food banks ran out of supplies. The state spent $25 million on emergency aid.

New USDA Rules

Secretary Brooke Rollins plans major SNAP changes. Stricter work rules start in 2026. Citizenship checks will screen every applicant. Narrow eligibility rules could cut 6 million people nationwide. Ohio would lose thousands of recipients.

Cost-Sharing with States

The new budget bill forces states to pay more. Ohio must cover 25% of administrative costs. High error rates trigger extra penalties. State budget cuts make payment harder. Full cost-sharing begins in 2029.

Ohio House Proposals

State lawmakers want monthly income reports. Governors lose the power to waive time limits. Fewer exemptions protect vulnerable groups. County offices face heavy new workloads. Rural counties suffer the most.

Who Gets Hurt

Children and seniors lose the most aid. Working parents struggle with paperwork. Domestic violence survivors face new barriers. Hunger rates rise quickly after cuts. Many eligible people stop applying.

What Happens Next

Federal and state changes take effect in 2026. Budget fights continue in Columbus and Washington. Food banks prepare for higher demand. Families need clear information now. Contact your state representative today. Support local food pantries. Stay updated on rule changes. Small actions can protect food assistance for Ohio families.