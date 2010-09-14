Keyshia Cole and Baby

0 reads Leave a comment
Via:FreddyO.com
Pictures have finally surfaced via Twitter of Keyshia Cole’s baby Daniel.
Keyshia Cole and Daniel “Boobie” Gibson’s took their little baby boy out for a stroll and shopping recently. His loving parents showed him off via Twitter.
Glad they shared the pic with the world. Awww.
