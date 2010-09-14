CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Keyshia Cole and Baby

0 reads
Leave a comment
KeKe & baby

KeKe & baby

Via:FreddyO.com

Pictures have finally surfaced via Twitter of Keyshia Cole’s baby Daniel.

Keyshia Cole and Daniel “Boobie” Gibson’s took their little baby boy out for a stroll and shopping recently. His loving parents showed him off via Twitter.

Glad they shared the pic with the world.  Awww.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest”

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm

http://twitter.com/jadewest101

Daniel Boobie Gibson , Frankie & Nefe , jade west , keyshia cole , Keyshia Cole and Junior , VH1 Celebrity Rehab

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Hangover’ Actor Dies From Apparent Suicide
 11 hours ago
02.25.19
Go Red Women Red Dress Collection 2019
Jordyn Woods Blames Hookup On The Alcohol
 14 hours ago
02.25.19
2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour
Michael Avenatti Will Turn Over New R. Kelly…
 14 hours ago
02.25.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Issa Rae
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close