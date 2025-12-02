Mickey Lee: From Big Brother To Big Plans

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Mickey Lee, fresh from our TV screens and her run on Big Brother, recently sat down with Incognito of Posted on the Corner to talk about her time in the house, her career moves, and what it means to be an “unbothered queen.” The reality star is leveraging her platform and personality with aspirations of a full-fledged media career, and she’s bringing her authentic self to every project.

During her time on Big Brother, Mickey learned a lot about herself, noting that her facial expressions often gave her away and that she could be too trusting. Her original game plan to be a “fly on the wall” changed dramatically around week four when she won a secret power. A proud moment was winning the very first “In the Dark” challenge, but she also faced tough decisions, admitting she would redo voting out Riley if given the chance. Mickey also spoke on the importance of representation, connecting with fellow houseguest Morgan on “the black girl tip” and acknowledging the small number of African Americans who have graced the Big Brother house. She described the experience as being in therapy 24/7, an emotional journey under constant watch.

Now, Mickey is channeling that experience into new ventures. She’s launching a miniseries called “Mixtator Mondays” on TikTok and Instagram, where she’ll chat about everything from life and culture to dating and cocktail making. She’s also starting “Mickey in the City” to spotlight events happening around Atlanta. These projects are a clear step toward her larger aspirations. Inspired by multi-talented personalities like Eva Marcille, Mickey is ready to lean into media, pursue acting, and become a red carpet host.

From writing rhymes in the third grade to becoming a fan-favorite on a major reality show, Mickey Lee has always been pushed by her parents to see herself as “way bigger” than her circumstances. She’s taking that energy and building a career that is all her own. With a clear vision for her future, Mickey Lee is a media personality on the rise, proving that she is indeed an unbothered and unstoppable force.

