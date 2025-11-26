What’s Open and Closed on Thanksgiving in Greater Cincinnati
If you’re making last-minute grocery runs or need essentials on Thanksgiving, here’s a quick look at what’s open, and what’s not, across Greater Cincinnati.
Aldi
Closed.
Costco
Closed.
CVS
Hours vary by location, including pharmacy hours. Check the online locator for Ohio and Northern Kentucky locations.
Dollar General
Most stores will be open, but hours vary. Confirm using the store locator.
Dollar Tree
Many locations are open 8AM–5PM Check your local store for exact hours.
Fresh Thyme Market
Open 7AM–2PM
Fresh Market
Open 7AM–3PM
Jungle Jim’s International Market
Open 8AM–5PM
Kroger
Most locations are open but close early. Hours vary by division. Check the online locator for hours.
Meijer
Open 6AM–5PM
Sam’s Club
Closed.
Target
Closed.
Trader Joe’s
Closed.
Walmart
Closed. Stores reopen at 6AM on Black Friday.
Walgreens
Most stores are closed. Only 24-hour locations remain open for essential pharmacy services.
Whole Foods Market
Open 7AM–1PM
