Metro Boomin Drops Major Keys on Career, and Life Outside the Studio

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Metro Boomin, the super-producer behind some of modern hip-hop’s biggest hits, recently sat down for an exclusive interview on Posted on the Corner with Incognito and DJ Misses, giving fans a rare look into his journey and creative mind. The conversation was packed with gems, touching on everything from his come-up in Atlanta to his advice for the next generation.

Metro credits Atlanta’s vibrant music scene for shaping his signature sound. He reflected on the influence of pioneers like Zaytoven and Lex Luger, who paved the way for his trap-infused beats. This foundation proved crucial as he began building relationships with top-tier artists. He shared memorable studio stories, including a standout session with Future, and explained how these collaborations helped him evolve as a producer within the ever-changing landscape of hip-hop.

RELATED STORY: STREAMED: Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains,’ Latto Connects With GloRilla For “FTCU” & More

RELATED STORY: Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing

✕

Beyond the music, Metro Boomin got personal. When asked for his biggest lesson learned, his answer was simple but powerful: the importance of saving money. He also offered a glimpse into his life outside of music, revealing a hidden passion for tennis and golf. In a surprising twist, he even mentioned an interest in acting, citing Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” as an inspiration.

Looking back on his career, Metro offered advice to up-and-coming producers, stressing the need to stay true to their sound while learning from mentors. He also discussed the importance of finding balance, sharing his own journey of prioritizing health and family amidst a demanding career. Throughout the interview, Metro’s message was clear: success is about more than just hit records. It’s about building a legacy grounded in authenticity, smart decisions, and personal well-being. From studio cheat codes to his favorite unreleased tracks, the producer gave an insightful look at the man behind the beats.

READ MORE STORIES

Metro Boomin Drops Major Keys on Career, and Life Outside the Studio was originally published on blackamericaweb.com