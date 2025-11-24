Where to Find Carryout Thanksgiving Meals in Cincinnati and NKY

Source: DragonImages / Getty If you’re skipping the cooking this year, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no shortage of places offering ready-made Thanksgiving meals. Here’s a quick guide to help you find the right carryout option for your holiday table: RELATED: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY Behle Street by Sheli (Fort Mitchell)

Thanksgiving catering with customizable menus, large or small packages, and holiday pies. Pickup is Nov. 26 from 2-8 p.m.

2220 Grandview Drive. behlestreetbysheli.com

Nick & Tom’s (Green Township)

Offering carryout Thanksgiving feasts with turkey and dressing, N.Y. strip steak, or salmon.

5774 Bridgetown Road. nickandtoms.com

Cracker Barrel (Various locations)

“Heat ’n serve” Thanksgiving meals available for pickup or delivery with at least 24 hours’ notice. Pickup runs Nov. 22-30.

crackerbarrel.com

Wyoming Meat Market (Wyoming)

A full Thanksgiving menu including oven-roasted turkey, praline sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and more. Call to order: 513-821-2200.

513 Wyoming Ave. instagram.com/wyomingmeatmarket Mexi-Q (Mason)

Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings. To reserve, call or text 513-310-6378.

6676 Tri Way Drive. mexican-bbq.com

Honey Baked Ham (Various locations)

Ham or turkey dinners with classic sides for pickup or delivery.

honeybaked.com Bob Evans (Various locations)

Farmhouse Feast meals available for pre-order through Nov. 25 for pickup or delivery.

bobevans.com

Hilvers Catering (Camp Washington)

Traditional Thanksgiving meals with a 10-guest minimum. Call 513-681-2135 for pricing.

2724 Colerain Ave. hilvers.com/thanksgiving DeSha’s American Tavern (Symmes Township)

Carryout meals for $34 per person or prime rib dinners for $33-$37. Call 513-247-9933 to order.

11320 Montgomery Road. deshas.com Incline Smoke Shack at 13 Below (Sayler Park)

Meal kits serving four, plus carved turkeys available. Pickup is Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

7391 Forbes Road. facebook.com/inclinesmokeshack Sweets & Meats BBQ (Mount Washington)

Thanksgiving catering orders available for pickup Nov. 26-27.

2249 Beechmont Ave. sweetsandmeatsbbq.com

Midwest Best BBQ & Creamery (Loveland)

Ready-to-bake Thanksgiving meals available through Nov. 16; pickup on Nov. 26.

669 Justice Court. midwestbestbbq.com/thanksgiving Buck’s Riverside Grill (New Richmond)

Dinner packages for 2, 5 or 10 people, with optional pies and cobblers. Order by Nov. 23.

100 Front St. facebook.com/bucksrsg

Buca di Beppo (Norwood)

Thanksgiving dinners for 3-4 or 5-6 people, with 10% off if ordered by Nov. 26. Pickup Nov. 24-27.

2635 Edmondson Road. dineatbuca.com/thanksgiving Chart House (Newport)

Turkey or prime rib meal kits serving 3-4 people. Pre-order by Nov. 25; pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

405 Riverboat Row. chart-house.com

Maggiano’s Little Italy (Sycamore Township)

Hot or cold bundles serving 4-5 starting Nov. 20. Sides-only bundle available.

7875 Montgomery Road. maggianos.com Brio Italian Grille

Family meals and catering for pickup or delivery on Nov. 27.

Newport & Liberty Township. brioitalian.com

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Thanksgiving family meals and catering for pickup or delivery Nov. 27.

West Chester & Mason. bravoitalian.com Season’s 52 (Norwood)

Thanksgiving Green Boxes serving 4-6 people for $230. Order by Nov. 24; pickup Nov. 26.

3819 Edwards Road. seasons52.com

Log Cabin Inn (Covington)

Call 859-936-9141 to pre-order.

322 Madison Pike. Facebook: The Log Cabin KY Cooper’s Hawk (Sycamore Township)

Meal kits serving six for $199.99 with turkey, sides, and dessert.

8080 Montgomery Road. chwinery.com

The Capital Grille (Norwood)

Sides-only Thanksgiving bundle serving four. Pre-order by Nov. 25; pickup Nov. 26-27.

3821 Edwards Road. thecapitalgrille.com Ruth’s Chris Steak House (The Banks)

Meal kits serving four for $180. Pickup on Nov. 26.

100 E. Freedom Way. ruthschris.com

Purple Poulet (Newport)

Thanksgiving dinners feeding four for $175; sides and desserts available. Order by Nov. 20.

846 York St. Facebook: Purple Poulet Ollie’s Trolley (Over-the-Rhine)

Meal kits for 6-15 people, plus turkey cooking service. Call 513-381-6100 to order.

1607 Central Ave. facebook.com/OlliesTrolleyCincinnati

Eat Well (Newport)

Holiday pop-up shop with pickup or delivery on Nov. 26.

518 York St. eatwellonline.com Libby’s Southern Comfort (Covington)

Holiday catering with Southern dishes ranging $40-$160. Call 859-261-3106.

35 W. Eighth St. facebook.com/libbyssoutherncomfort

Dorothy Lane Market (Mason)

Taking Thanksgiving orders through Nov. 21.

7200 Mason Montgomery Road. dorothylane.com Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Turkey and ham feasts feeding six for $159.95, uncooked with instructions. Pickup Nov. 25-26.

Liberty Township & Mason. firebirdsrestaurants.com

Lucius Q (Pendleton)

Whole smoked turkeys, sides, breads and desserts. Order by Nov. 20.

1131 Broadway St. luciusq.com Bristol’s Burgers, Beef & BBQ (Liberty Township)

Meal kit serving 10 for $159. Order by Nov. 21; pickup Nov. 26.

6735 Lakota Lane. Facebook