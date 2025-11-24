Fans Stunned After Donald Glover Reveals Stroke and Heart Condition

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Actor, musician, and creative powerhouse Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, has revealed a shocking health battle that forced him to cancel his New World Tour. Speaking candidly during his set at the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, Glover shared that he suffered a stroke while on tour last year, a revelation that left fans stunned.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning artist recounted experiencing severe head pain and vision issues during a performance in Louisiana. Despite the symptoms, he pushed through the show. However, by the time he reached Houston, his condition worsened, prompting a hospital visit where doctors confirmed he had suffered a stroke. Adding to the gravity of the situation, Glover disclosed that a hole in his heart was discovered, requiring two surgeries.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Glover told the audience, “They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want.”

Strokes are a leading cause of disability and death in the United States, disproportionately affecting African-Americans. According to the CDC, African-Americans are nearly twice as likely to have a first stroke compared to whites, and they often experience strokes at younger ages. Risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and smoking—conditions that are prevalent in the community.

Glover’s health scare serves as a stark reminder of the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms early. The acronym FAST—Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911—can save lives. Lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress, can significantly reduce stroke risk.

Fans have expressed an outpouring of support for Glover, who has inspired millions with his artistry. His message of resilience and prioritizing health resonates deeply, especially within the African-American community, where health disparities remain a pressing issue.

