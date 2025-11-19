Listen Live
Cardi Shares First Photos Of Son, Sparks Engagement Rumors

New Mommy Cardi Shares First Photos Of Her Precious Patriots Progeny, Sparks Stefon Diggs Engagement Rumors With THIS Pic

Cardi B is sharing the first photos of her son clad in a New England Patriots onesie, a nod to his NFL player dad, whom fans think she's engaged to.

Published on November 19, 2025

Cardi couldn’t be more excited about the birth of her baby boy, so much so that she’s sharing his first photos. Not only that, but she’s sparking Stefon Diggs engagement rumors by rocking a sparkling stunner on THAT hand.

On Wednesday, the rapper gave fans a sweet look at the newest addition to her family by posting an Instagram carousel from the nursery and the hospital. The first photo features the precious progeny sleeping in a New England Patriots onesie and matching cap, in honor of Cardi’s boyfriend/baby’s father Stefon Diggs, who plays wide receiver for the team.

Cardi, 33, also uploaded a snap taken shortly after delivery, where she and Diggs pose with their newborn in the hospital room.

“11/4 🧸🩶🏈” she captioned the post, officially confirming the birthday of her son, whom she’s been affectionately calling “Baby Brim.”

One photo in particular is sparking engagement rumors, as Cardi’s Bardi Gang quickly pointed out that she’s rocking a sparkling stunner on her left hand.

Cardi B Is Now A Mom Of Four

This is Cardi’s first child with Stefon Diggs, her fourth overall. She also shares daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, with ex-husband Offset.

Last week, Cardi announced she had given birth by sharing a video showing off her post-baby snapback and highlighting the new chapter she’s entering.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she began in her caption. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!”

The rapper continued,

“It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Congrats, Cardi and Stefon!

The post New Mommy Cardi Shares First Photos Of Her Precious Patriots Progeny, Sparks Stefon Diggs Engagement Rumors With THIS Pic appeared first on Bossip.

