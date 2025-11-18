Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Dazzles In Scintillating Hooded Balmain Gown

Teyana Taylor Dazzles Elle Women In Hollywood Awards In Scintillating Hooded Balmain Gown

Teyana Taylor was honored at Elle's Women In Hollywood event and she turned heads in a a gold hooded Balmain gown.

Published on November 18, 2025

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Teyana Taylor was honored last night at the 2025 Elle Women In Hollywood event and she looked sizzling in a plunging metallic gold gown that stole the show. With her abs on display, she graced the red carpet in a scintillating Balmain dress that exposed her abs. The hooded look turned heads on the carpet.

Taylor was one of several Black women honored at this year’s ceremony. The leading ladies of ‘Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and Hailee Steinfeld were also recognized for being rising stars in the acting world. Kerry Washington presented Teyana with the her award.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years, and I’ve been through it,” she said during her charming acceptance speech. “But what I’ve continued to do for myself, and for others, is show up—and most importantly, showing up for the women in my life that has shaped me into who I am today.”

She also gave a special shoutout to her mother, children and “All’s Fair” costars. “This industry can be very tough. It can be isolating. It can demand more than we ever say out loud, but along the way, I’ve been blessed with examples of women who show up with excellence and heart, and I’ve been lucky enough to be front seat to a master class of incredible women who have taught me through the power of sisterhood…collaboration is richest when it’s rooted in respect.”

While on the carpet, the “All’s Fair” actress joked about the “mom phone case.” “I don’t like carrying purses. One thing I’m never going to do is lose my phone. I will lose a purse, I will lose a diamond ring, I will lose a chain, I will lose earrings … but I ain’t gonna lose my phone.”

Teyana appeared on Elle’s Women In Hollywood issue wearing a bright blue fur and textured tresses. In the issue, she talked about her strong faith and how God guides her life. “I’ve always had a strong relationship with God and felt him saying, ‘Okay, do you trust me? I know you’ve been trusting, but do you really, really trust me? You ready to let me take that teddy bear from you so I can give you something bigger and better?’ I told y’all that one day I’m going to be a big director, and [the fact that] that is coming to fruition shows his power.”

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler were also in attendance to give the leading ladies of “Sinners” their flowers.

Teyana Taylor Dazzles Elle Women In Hollywood Awards In Scintillating Hooded Balmain Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

