Listen Live
Close
Technology

Cloudflare Massive Outage Was Not The Product of An Attack

Cloudflare CTO Says Massive Outage Was Not An Attack

The Cloudflare outage followed the Amazon Web Services outage that brought the internet to a standstill less than a month ago.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cloudflare Massive Outage Was Not The Product of An Attack
NurPhoto / Cloudflare

Another day, another massive service outage affected the internet. This time, it was the networking company Cloudflare.

Millions of internet users woke up to find their favorite websites, including X, ChatGPT, and even the website-tracking site DownDetector, not working due to a massive outage at Cloudflare, a company that provides DDoS protection and internet content delivery services.

Instead of the standard web page, internet users were greeted by a page telling them, “Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed.”

Our website was also affected by the outage.

Around 9:42 am, Cloudflare issued an update on its status page claiming, “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”

Cloudflare’s CTO Says The Outage Was Not The Result of An Attack

With any major service outage lately, many wondered if it was the result of an attack, but Cloudflare’s CTO, Dane Knect, shut that down in a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I won’t mince words: earlier today we failed our customers and the broader Internet when a problem in @Cloudflare network impacted large amounts of traffic that rely on us,” Knecht wrote.

He continued, “A latent bug in a service underpinning our bot mitigation capability started to crash after a routine configuration change we made. That cascaded into a broad degradation to our network and other services. This was not an attack.”

The Verge reports that the outage affected online services such as Indeed, Grindr, Uber, Canva, Spotify, NJ Transit, League of Legends, and Archive of Our Own. Websites like Axios, Politico, and The Information were also down.

The Cloudflare outage followed the Amazon Web Services outage that brought the internet to a standstill less than a month ago.

You can see more reactions to Cloudflare failing its customers below.

Cloudflare CTO Says Massive Outage Was Not An Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
2025 Halloween Jamboree
26 Items
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

28 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
6 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY

Lifestyle

Buy Black 513

Entertainment

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

Music

TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

5 Items
News

Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close