The Unhateable Club: Celebrities Everyone Loves in 2025

They Exist And We Can Prove It

In a world full of cancelations, some stars remain completely bulletproof. Moreover, they’re adored across generations, races, and timelines. Here’s the updated, undeniable list of humans with zero haters. This afternoon, we put the question out there: who are the celebrities that don’t get any hate?

The Eternal Legends Tier

First, Mr. Rogers still reigns as the kindest soul television ever created. Similarly, Bob Ross paints happy little trees directly into our hearts. Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke dances through his 90s with pure joy. Additionally, Willie Nelson smokes peace pipes and sings to everyone’s soul. These are classical non-hateable characters who played an essential role in American culture, although many consider them all-time icons.

Hollywood’s Untouchable Royalty

Next, Denzel Washington delivers perfection without a single scandal. Likewise, Morgan Freeman narrates life itself as everyone’s wise grandpa. Furthermore, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett command respect so fierce that criticism simply bounces off. For example, even the internet trolls bow when Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks.

The Comeback Kings & Queens

Brendan Fraser’s redemption arc healed us all. Similarly, Harrison Ford grumbles adorably while flying planes at 83. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd refuses to age and therefore refuses to be disliked.

The New Generation of Pure Light

Now, Quinta Brunson makes us laugh without ever punching down. Additionally, Ayo Edebiri wins awards and stays hilariously humble. Simone Biles flipped the script on mental health and became untouchable. Likewise, Coco Gauff serves aces and pure class at 21.

The GOATs Who Transcended Hate

Finally, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Chadwick Boseman, and Barack Obama reached such iconic status that hate sounds ridiculous. In fact, saying you dislike any of them instantly outs you as the problem.

These people prove decency still wins. So, who did we miss? Drop your unhateable icon in the comments but good luck finding someone purer than this list!