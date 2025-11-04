Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Angel Reese & More Stars Sizzle & Slay The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Fashion, sports, music, and Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon New York City’s Museum of Natural History on Nov. 3 for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, and it was nothing short of a glittering, star-studded affair. Standout looks came from A-listers including Stefon Diggs, Tamron Hall, and Teyana Taylor—who also hosted the evening’s event—among many others.

Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the gala celebrates excellence in American fashion, and this year’s ceremony lived up to its legacy. Designers, stylists, and creative visionaries from across industries gathered to honor those who continue to push the boundaries of style and innovation. According to Harper’s BAZAAR, this year’s celebration was hosted by the multi-talented Teyana Taylor and presided over by CFDA chairman Thom Browne alongside CEO and president Steven Kolb.

The night’s top awards went to a mix of iconic names and fresh creative forces shaping the future of fashion.

Ralph Lauren took home the title of American Womenswear Designer of the Year, while Thom Browne was named American Menswear Designer of the Year. The Olsen twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate, were recognized as American Accessory Designers of the Year for their work with The Row. Hip-hop’s favorite “Fashion Killa” A$AP Rocky was honored with the esteemed Fashion Icon Award, while couture legend Donatella Versace received the prestigious Positive Change Award for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, sustainability, and support of young designers.

Here are a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded event.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor made a grand entrance worthy of her hosting duties. The actress and singer, 34, hosted the event in a show-stopping look, telling People exclusively that she was wearing a custom, “head-to-toe Thom Browne” fit when speaking on the red carpet Monday night.

“We came together to put this lovely look together, so I’m very, very excited,” added Taylor, who hosted the event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Her ensemble featured a white, structured jacket with oversized sleeves and a cinched waist, complete with a high collar and a few undone buttons from the neckline down. She paired it with a sleek, black, floor-length skirt embellished with silver, chain-like details that draped from her hip to her knees, mirroring the jeweled accents on her jacket. Completing her sophisticated look was an asymmetric black hat adorned with feathery detailing on the lid.

Take a look at a few more star-studded outfits after the flip.

