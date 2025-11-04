Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead at 84

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84. A central figure in American politics for more than four decades, Cheney played major roles in shaping U.S. defense and foreign policy, particularly during his time as vice president under George W. Bush. His career spanned from the Nixon and Ford administrations to Congress, the Pentagon, and ultimately the White House.

Cheney died from complications of pneumonia and cardiovascular disease, according to a family statement.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and raised in Wyoming, Cheney’s political career began in the 1970s. He served as White House chief of staff for President Gerald Ford, then represented Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives for ten years. Later, as Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush, he oversaw U.S. military operations during the Gulf War and the end of the Cold War.

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney became one of the most influential second-in-command figures in U.S. history. He was a leading architect of the Bush administration’s response to the September 11 attacks, helping shape policies on national security, intelligence, and military action.

Cheney’s public image was also marked by a 2006 hunting accident in which he accidentally shot a companion, an incident that gained wide media attention. Beyond politics, he faced numerous health challenges over the years, including multiple heart attacks and a heart transplant in 2012.

In his later years, Cheney remained active in public life, occasionally speaking out on national security and Republican politics. He supported his daughter Liz Cheney’s congressional career and her stance against former President Donald Trump. Cheney is survived by his wife, Lynne, and their two daughters.

