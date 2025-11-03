Listen Live
Entertainment

Blueface Has Officially Been Released From Jail

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Made In America Festival, Day 2, Philadelphia, USA - 01 Sep 2019
Source: Variety / Getty

Blueface Has Officially Been Released From Jail

Blueface is free.

The Thotiana rapper has reportedly been released from jail after serving time connected to a previous probation violation. News of his release first surfaced through Rap Alert and quickly spread across social media, with fans sharing clips of the Los Angeles rapper reuniting with family and celebrating his return home.

(Photo via Getty Images)

Blueface’s release marks the latest chapter in a year filled with public headlines and ongoing legal issues. Despite the controversy, the rapper’s name has remained a constant in hip-hop conversations, thanks to his viral presence and turbulent relationship with Chrisean Rock.

While no official statement has been made by Blueface or his team, sources close to the artist suggest he’s planning to return to music soon. Fans are already speculating that a new single or public appearance could drop in the coming weeks as he looks to reestablish himself in the industry.

For now, the West Coast rapper’s release is being celebrated across the internet, with “Blueface Free” trending on X (formerly Twitter).

RELATED: Blueface Got Swole In The Joint, Fans On X Are Stunned

Blueface Has Officially Been Released From Jail was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ Mariah the Scientist Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to Mariah the Scientist!

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

2025 Halloween Jamboree
26 Items
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
4 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky

Entertainment

Pluto Talks ‘Pluto World,’ NBA YoungBoy Collab, and Growth on Morning Hustle

News

Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Entertainment

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close