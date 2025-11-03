Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty Ohio voters are gearing up for the 2025 General Election on Tuesday, November 4th, where local races, school levies, and citywide issues will be decided across the state. Here’s what to know before you cast your ballot this fall. RELATED: SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY

When and Where to Vote Polls open at 6:30AM and close at 7:30PM on Election Day, November 4th.

Voters who prefer to mail in their ballots must ensure they’re postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3. If you plan to vote early in person, check your county board of elections website for detailed hours and locations. What to Bring Ohio now requires an approved photo ID to vote in person. Acceptable forms include: An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID

A temporary ID issued by the BMV

A U.S. passport or passport card

A U.S. military, National Guard, or Department of Veterans Affairs ID All valid IDs must include your name, photo, and an expiration date that has not passed. Your name should closely match how it appears in the official voter rolls. You can verify your registration and polling location through the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter lookup tool.

Key Races on the Ballot Voters in Cincinnati will decide whether Mayor Aftab Pureval will secure another term or if Pastor Cory Bowman, brother of Vice President JD Vance, will take the city in a “new” direction. Pureval previously dominated the May primary with more than 80% of the vote, while Bowman trailed with roughly 13%. The Cincinnati City Council race will also be crowded this year, with more than two dozen candidates going for nine available seats. The top nine vote-getters will earn a spot on Council. According to election officials, less than a quarter of the city’s 217,000 registered voters are expected to turn out… meaning fewer than 54,000 people could ultimately decide the city’s future leadership. Click here for a full list of City Council candidates.