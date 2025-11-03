DJ J.Dough Sits Down With The Order Of Pythagorans (Full Interview)

Source: DJ J. Dough / Radio One Cincinnati

In this episode, DJ J.Dough sits down with members of the Order of Pythagorans to talk about the powerful work they’re doing in the community. From mentoring teens and hosting youth activities to leading service projects across the city, the Order is making a real difference.

They discuss how their programs help guide the next generation, build leadership skills, and inspire young people to create positive change — not just in their neighborhoods, but around the world.

💬 Topics Covered:

Community service & outreach in the city

Youth programs and activities for teens

The impact of mentorship and leadership development

How they plan to change the world through service

Contact Info:

Facebook: Prince Hall Chapter