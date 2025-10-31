Free Food in Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky Amid SNAP Cuts

As federal SNAP benefits halt on November 1, 2025, families face tough choices. However, local organizations step up quickly. This article guides you to free meals and pantries. Additionally, it highlights community leaders’ urgent calls for action.

The SNAP Crisis Hits Home

SNAP supports over 42 million Americans yearly. In Greater Cincinnati, thousands rely on it daily. Yet, the government shutdown ends funding abruptly. Consequently, food banks brace for surges in demand. For instance, Freestore Foodbank warns of strained supplies already.

Commissioner Reese Sounds the Alarm

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese addressed the crisis boldly. In a recent interview on 101.1 The Wiz with DJ Supreme, she declared it a “911 crisis.” Moreover, Reese urged private sectors and faith groups to mobilize. “This demands all hands on deck,” she emphasized. Her words inspire local efforts now. Therefore, listeners tuned in for practical hope.

Free After-School Meals at Cincinnati Libraries

Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library partners with UMC Food Ministry. Thus, kids and teens enjoy free meals and snacks weekdays. However, participants must eat onsite. Times may shift, so check ahead. Federal funding makes this possible reliably.

Bond Hill Branch

Address: 1740 Langdon Farm Rd.

Meals: 4-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Main Library

Address: 800 Vine St.

Meals: 4-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Cheviot Branch

Address: 3711 Robb Ave.

Meals: 2:30-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Mt. Healthy Branch

Address: 7700 Hamilton Ave.

Meals: 3-3:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

College Hill Branch

Address: 1400 W. North Bend Rd.

Meals: 3-3:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Northside Branch

Address: 4219 Hamilton Ave.

Meals: 3:30-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Corryville Branch

Address: 2802 Short Vine St.

Meals: 3:15-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Price Hill Branch

Address: 970 Purcell Ave.

Meals: 4:15-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m.

Snacks: 7-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; Saturdays 11 a.m.-noon.

Covedale Branch

Address: 4980 Glenway Ave.

Meals: 3-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Reading Branch

Address: 8740 Reading Rd.

Meals: 3:30-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Delhi Township Branch

Address: 5095 Foley Rd.

Meals: 3-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

St. Bernard Branch

Address: 10 McClelland Ave.

Meals: 2:45-3:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Elmwood Place Branch

Address: 6120 Vine St.

Meals: 3:30-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Walnut Hills Branch

Address: 2533 Kemper Ln.

Meals: 3:15-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Groesbeck Branch

Address: 2994 Galbraith Rd.

Meals: 3:15-3:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

West End Branch

Address: 805 Ezzard Charles Dr.

Meals: 4:15-4:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Madisonville Branch

Address: 4910 Whetsel Ave.

Meals: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Westwood Branch

Address: 3345 Epworth Ave.

Meals: 3:15-3:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Key Food Pantries and Banks in Cincinnati

Freestore Foodbank anchors relief efforts here. It distributes millions of meals across 20 counties. Furthermore, call 513-381-SNAP for application help. Other spots include:

Our Daily Bread : 1730 Race St. Free lunches weekdays, 8:30-11:45 a.m.

: 1730 Race St. Free lunches weekdays, 8:30-11:45 a.m. Mercy Neighborhood Food Ministries : 1602 Madison Rd. Serves ZIPs 45206-45212; call 513-751-2500.

: 1602 Madison Rd. Serves ZIPs 45206-45212; call 513-751-2500. Forever Kings: 3270 North Bend Rd. Hot meals Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

Essential Soup Kitchens and Pantries in Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky sees similar strains. Dare to Care Food Bank covers Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties. It provided 22 million meals last year. Key sites:

Parish Kitchen : 260 Pike St., Covington. Daily lunches, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

: 260 Pike St., Covington. Daily lunches, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Brighton Center : 1561 Madison Ave., Covington. Choice pantry; needs ID and proof.

: 1561 Madison Ave., Covington. Choice pantry; needs ID and proof. Be Concerned : Florence area. Non-perishables; donations accepted.

: Florence area. Non-perishables; donations accepted. Henry Hosea House: Covington. USDA meals; no income check for soups.

How to Access Help and Donate

Dial 2-1-1 for United Way referrals anytime. Moreover, visit findhelp.org for maps. If you can, donate non-perishables now. For example, Freestore needs canned goods urgently. Together, we bridge this gap swiftly. Stay informed via 101.1 The Wiz and Wiznation.com.