Listen Live
Celebrity

Sean Grayson Murder Trail Continues As Expert criticizes decision

Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson Murder Trial Continues, Police Expert Describes ‘Unsound’ Decisions, Jury Views Body Camera

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gavel and Handcuffs on a Wooden Desk or Table Surface with Room for Copy.
Source: Feverpitched / Getty

Sonya Massey’s “alleged” murderer, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, is currently standing trial, and Massey’s famil,y along with many in the community and beyond, are praying for swift justice.

BOSSIP previously reported on the happenings of the trial that suggest Grayson is closer to being found guilty than going home for Thanksgiving based on testimony from his former partner, Dawson Farley, and forensic pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson.

According to The State Journal-Register, jurors heard extensive testimony from a police expert Seth Stoughton, who shot Grayson a little bail by saying that he could “reasonably” feel threatened by Massey picking up the hot pot of water. However, ultimately, Soughton replied “no” when asked if the fatal shooting was “acceptable, proper, or appropriate tactically.”

The jury was shown the body camera footage from the incident, and Soughton offered commentary about the “tactical” mistakes that Grayson made while addressing Massey’s concerns. He noted that, unlike his partner, Grayson actually closed the distance between himself and Massey instead of creating more distance, which would create a greater field of safety. Additionally, Grayson stepped immediately into Farley’s line of fire if a legitimate reason to discharge a firearm had occurred. This is bad police work before you even get to the decision to end Sonya Massey’s life.

The post Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson Murder Trial Continues, Police Expert Describes ‘Unsound’ Decisions, Jury Views Body Camera appeared first on Bossip.

Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson Murder Trial Continues, Police Expert Describes ‘Unsound’ Decisions, Jury Views Body Camera was originally published on bossip.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

WIZ Mariah the Scientist Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to Mariah the Scientist!

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close