Food & Drink

Kroger’s 2025 Top Ohio Halloween Candy List

Kroger has released its 2025 Halloween candy projections for the Buckeye State, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins now lead the pack.

Published on October 27, 2025

Kroger has released its 2025 Halloween candy projections for the Buckeye State, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins now lead the pack. The grocery chain unveiled the list last Tuesday. Reese’s seasonal pumpkins topped last year’s favorite, M&M’s. Thus, chocolate-peanut butter combos reclaim the crown.

Heap of the autumn-colored round Reese Pieces and corn-like candies filled without packets
Source: Wirestock / Getty

Top Six Candies in Ohio

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins
  2. Snickers Fun Size
  3. Brach’s Classic Candy Corn
  4. Reese’s White Crème Peanut Butter Pumpkins
  5. Milky Way Fun Size
  6. Tootsie Caramel Apple Pops

Kroger based its rankings on projected sales data. Therefore, the list reflects statewide trends ahead of October 31. Last year, M&M’s dominated Ohio shelves. However, seasonal shapes drove change. Consequently, Reese’s pumpkins surged in popularity.

Savings and Shopping Tips

Kroger offers 33% off select Halloween candy through October 21. Shoppers can use pickup or delivery. Families can save time and money. Experts recommend 1-3 pieces per trick-or-treater. For average neighborhoods, prepare 300 treats. Hence, bulk buys make sense.

Regional Preferences

Columbus shoppers favor Reese’s varieties. Southern Ohio leans toward candy corn. Northern areas mix chocolate and fruity options. Therefore, local stores adjust stock.

Pairing Ideas for Parties

Kroger suggests Kit Kat with hot chocolate. Twizzlers pair well with themed punch. As a result, hosts elevate gatherings. Reese’s leads nationwide, per Kroger data. Snickers and Kit Kat follow closely. Thus, Ohio mirrors broader trends.

Halloween candy spending reaches $3.5 billion annually. Early shopping starts in August. Therefore, Kroger prepares months ahead. Kroger’s reveal helps Ohio families plan. Reese’s pumpkins now rule, but preferences shift yearly. Stock up soon trick-or-treat night approaches fast.

