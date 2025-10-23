1.5 Million Ohioans May not receive Snap Benefits in November

The federal government shutdown, starting October 1, 2025, threatens SNAP benefits. In Ohio, many families face uncertainty.

SNAP’s Role in Ohio

SNAP aids low-income households with food purchases. About 1.5 million Ohioans rely on it monthly. Notably, children form a large portion. For instance, Hamilton County has 112,000 recipients, including 49,000 kids.

This program fights hunger effectively. However, federal funding is critical. Thus, disruptions hit hard. Rural southeast Ohio sees high participation.

Shutdown’s Impact

Budget disputes cause the shutdown. Consequently, SNAP faces funding issues. October benefits should arrive, but November’s are uncertain.

USDA warns funds may run dry. Ohio’s 1.5 million recipients could face delays. Moreover, EBT cards might not reload timely.

Past shutdowns used early payments. This time, funds may fall short. Ohio families brace for gaps.

Vulnerable Groups Hit Hardest

Children and seniors suffer most. Two-thirds of Ohio SNAP users are kids or elderly. For example, 71,000 households with seniors get $25 monthly.

Working families also struggle. Urban areas like Hamilton see high demand. Additionally, food banks face pressure. Thus, hunger risks rise.

State and Local Efforts

Ohio leaders seek solutions. Advocates push for state funds. Senator Hicks-Hudson eyes rainy day funds. However, politics complicate plans.

Food pantries prepare for surges. Advocates stress SNAP’s poverty-fighting role. Therefore, quick action is vital.

Economic and Social Fallout

Delays hurt retailers. Ohio stores lose SNAP revenue. Moreover, hunger affects kids’ school performance. Health costs may climb too.

Path Forward

Congress negotiates amid pressure. Ohio families stock up. Community groups help, but supplies dwindle. Thus, bipartisan deals are urgent.