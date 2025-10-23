Listen Live
Business & Economy

1.5 Million Ohioans May not receive Snap Benefits

1.5 Million Ohioans May not receive Snap Benefits in November

The federal government shutdown, starting October 1, 2025, threatens SNAP benefits. In Ohio, many families face uncertainty.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The federal government shutdown, starting October 1, 2025, threatens SNAP benefits. In Ohio, many families face uncertainty.

POLITICS-ICOAST-ECONOMY-FEATURE
Source: ISSOUF SANOGO / Getty

SNAP’s Role in Ohio

SNAP aids low-income households with food purchases. About 1.5 million Ohioans rely on it monthly. Notably, children form a large portion. For instance, Hamilton County has 112,000 recipients, including 49,000 kids.

This program fights hunger effectively. However, federal funding is critical. Thus, disruptions hit hard. Rural southeast Ohio sees high participation.

Shutdown’s Impact

Budget disputes cause the shutdown. Consequently, SNAP faces funding issues. October benefits should arrive, but November’s are uncertain.

USDA warns funds may run dry. Ohio’s 1.5 million recipients could face delays. Moreover, EBT cards might not reload timely.

Past shutdowns used early payments. This time, funds may fall short. Ohio families brace for gaps.

Vulnerable Groups Hit Hardest

Children and seniors suffer most. Two-thirds of Ohio SNAP users are kids or elderly. For example, 71,000 households with seniors get $25 monthly.

Working families also struggle. Urban areas like Hamilton see high demand. Additionally, food banks face pressure. Thus, hunger risks rise.

State and Local Efforts

Ohio leaders seek solutions. Advocates push for state funds. Senator Hicks-Hudson eyes rainy day funds. However, politics complicate plans.

Food pantries prepare for surges. Advocates stress SNAP’s poverty-fighting role. Therefore, quick action is vital.

Economic and Social Fallout

Delays hurt retailers. Ohio stores lose SNAP revenue. Moreover, hunger affects kids’ school performance. Health costs may climb too.

Path Forward

Congress negotiates amid pressure. Ohio families stock up. Community groups help, but supplies dwindle. Thus, bipartisan deals are urgent.

Related Tags

101.1 The Wiz Congress Getty Hamilton Hamilton County Ohio

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Best Tacos Guide
9 Items
Cincy

National Taco Day: 9 Spots in Cincy for The Best Tacos

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

News

Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati
35 Items
Entertainment

In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

Music

TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close