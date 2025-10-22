Ohio GOP Proposes Own Currency Amid Fears of U.S. Collapse

Ohio Republicans push a bold plan. They propose a gold and silver-backed currency. Consequently, it sparks heated debate. Critics call it abandoning America. Thus, Ohio eyes dollar independence.

The Currency Plan

House Bill creates “Ohio transactional currency.” Residents could convert dollars to gold-backed notes. Silver options would follow. Rep. Jennifer Gross leads the charge.

She calls it “pirate money” jokingly. However, it aims to hedge against instability. Private firms would manage reserves. Therefore, Ohioans could pay with it. The U.S. Constitution allows this. Article I, Section 10 permits gold as tender. Thus, it avoids federal restrictions. Gross claims tax benefits too. Introduced in October 2025, it gains support. Yet, details are unclear. As a result, practicality remains uncertain.

Why Now?

Supporters fear economic collapse. Federal debt soars, weakening the dollar. Consequently, gold offers stability. Private depositories ensure safety. Gross sees everyday use. Shops might accept it. However, logistics pose challenges. Rural areas face adoption hurdles. Additionally, crypto bills emerge. Treasurer Robert Sprague eyes digital options. Thus, Ohio mixes old and new strategies.

Critics Slam the Idea

Critics call it defeatist. Chris Quinn labels it “giving up on America.” He compares it to zombie apocalypse prep. Democrats see it as fringe. It undermines federal authority. Moreover, gold’s volatility risks losses. Thus, confusion could spread.

Ohio’s Potential Fallout

If passed, impacts vary. Residents gain options. Businesses might resist. However, trust drives adoption. Economically, it could stabilize locally. Yet, national ties bind Ohio. Therefore, full separation seems unlikely. Rural GOP areas support it. Urban Democrats scoff. As a result, divides grow.

National Ripple Effects

Ohio’s move signals GOP unease. Texas explores similar plans. Consequently, federal unity weakens.vHistorians warn of division. Confederate money failed before. Thus, copycat states could follow.

What’s Next?

The bill heads to committee. Hearings will gauge support. Governor DeWine stays quiet. However, his veto looms. Advocates push hard. Private firms lobby. Thus, money shapes the outcome. Ultimately, Ohio tests boundaries. Will it strengthen resilience? Or fuel fracture? As debates heat up, America watches closely.