X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator's Anti-Black Posts Resurface

Published on October 20, 2025

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Rapper Tyler, The Creator is facing major backlash after anti-Black posts from his X (formerly Twitter) from early in his career resurfaced this past weekend.

The controversy started after Tyler made a tribute post online to late soul singer D’Angelo, who passed early last week. The comment section of the post were flooded with racist remarks from his white fanbase.

Many across social media, including fans of the Grammy Award winner, accused him of allowing racism in his fanbase and even encouraged their behavior due to past anti-Black social media posts from early in his career.

One post from Feburary 2014 has circulated quite a bit, where he gives thoughts on the importance of Black History Month.

“I HATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH. WHY THE F*CK DO YOU HAVE TO F*CKING SEPERATE N*GGAS STILL. ‘ OH, ITS PAYING HOMAGE TO OUR HEROS’ F*CK THAT,” he wrote in the post.

Several resurfaced posts have sparked commentary across social media, including resurfacing racist Blackface merch sold by the rapper and even photos of him wearing Klansmen costume.

The incident also reignited discussion about the rappers social media behaviour and influence, with many of the posts dating back to when Tyler was in his early 20s.

While he has not issued an official response, fans saw that many of the racist and offending tweets have been deleted in recent days.

