Cardi Calls Out Trump Administration For SNAP Delays: ‘Mind You, Thanksgiving Is Next Month!’

Cardi B took to X Spaces on Oct. 18 to call out Donald Trump and his administration as the federal government shutdown continues. With funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, expected to run out in two weeks, the rapper issued a warning about the devastating impact the situation could have on millions of Americans, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you, Thanksgiving is next month,” Cardi B said of SNAP, which provides monthly benefits to help Americans in need buy groceries.

“No turkey for some of y’all, very interesting. And I find this so funny, because these are the type of things that I was trying to warn y’all that’s gonna happen in the Trump administration. But y’all didn’t care. All y’all cared about is that I called them ‘Shrunk,’” the rapper continued, referencing ridicule she received for calling Trump a name during her 2024 Kamala Harris rally speech in Milwaukee.

Food stamps under threat amid government shutdown.

According to CNN, roughly 42 million people could face critical food assistance delays in November if the government shutdown continues. It’s unclear whether the Trump administration will step in to fund SNAP as it has with other priorities.

The program is projected to run out of money in two weeks, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters at the White House on Thursday, according to CNN. She also posted about the impending challenges on X, blaming Democrats for “putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families.”

The funding crisis is already forcing 17 states to stop accepting new SNAP applications, since their systems would otherwise require combining partial October payments with November’s benefits. Other states, which can separate the two months, are continuing to provide October assistance to new enrollees.

Despite her wealth, Cardi B noted that the rising cost of living—driven in part by Trump’s tariffs—has hit her hard as well.

“The taxes of living have become high for every goddamn thing; everything has become high,” she added. As an example, Cardi pointed to the steep costs she faces when buying imported goods. She explained that when she orders a piece of custom furniture from Italy, Trump-imposed tariffs add an extra $15,000 to the bill.

“Everything been rising up, from the prices of f–king Fashion Nova and Shein to Chanel and all that s–t because the tariffs are so f–king expensive!”

SNAP could face further cuts even after the shutdown ends.

Even after the shutdown is resolved, SNAP faces additional threats to its funding because of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed in July. The massive tax and spending measure, signed into law on July 4, is expected to drastically reduce the program’s budget. The bill will slash about $186 billion from SNAP through 2034, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. Experts warn that these cuts and cost shifts to states will leave millions of Americans without some or all of the assistance they need to afford food.

“For decades, SNAP has been there for low-income families, and as a result, we have largely eliminated severe hunger and malnutrition in this country,” Katie Bergh, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told CNBC’s Make It in August. “But that’s not a guarantee without the support that this program provides to help low-income families afford groceries,” Bergh added.

What do you think of Cardi B calling out Trump over SNAP?

