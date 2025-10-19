City Girl Turned Mom-ager: Yung Miami Launches Cosmetics Line For 6-Year-Old Daughter, Celebrates Mini Mogul’s Birthday With G-Wagon Golf Cart

It looks like one of the City Girls is setting her sights on the beauty world, and she’s taking her daughter right along with her. Yung Miami’s daughter is the center of the rapper’s new beauty venture as she announced she is entering the cosmetics industry with a line dedicated to celebrating young girls.

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Yung Miami, aka Caresha, is known for her witty humor and fearless attitude, but this latest venture shows her dedicated girl mom side. The rapper revealed that she is launching a kid-friendly cosmetics line in honor of her six-year-old daughter, Summer, whom she shares with producer Southside. The line, fittingly named Summer’s Miami Cosmetics, is designed to celebrate young girls who love to express themselves through color, sparkle, and confidence.

The business move comes just after Summer Miami celebrated her sixth birthday. Though they are no longer a romantic couple, Yung Miami and Southside came together to make their baby girl’s day super special. In addition to a trip on a private plane and an epic birthday party, the 6-year-old was surprised with a pink G-Wagon golf cart!

Yung Miami’s Daughter: From Mini-Me to Mogul

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The launch of Summer’s Miami Cosmetics solidifies Yung Miami’s daughter as the newest and youngest beauty mogul in the making. Miami shared a touching birthday tribute to her daughter on social media, reflecting on Summer’s personality, drive, and the special bond they share.

“Since you were little, I’ve watched you play in my makeup, pose in the mirror, and tell me, ‘Mommy, I wanna be like you,’” she wrote. “You’ve always been my girly girl. Confident, creative, and full of sparkle. I see so much of myself in you, but even more, I see your own light shining bright.”

The rapstress emphasized that the line is not just a gift, but a business lesson. “You’ve watched me work hard and build something out of nothing, and now it’s your turn. For your 6th birthday, I wanted to give you something that will grow with you, your own brand, Summer Miami Cosmetics.” Miami also praised her daughter’s dedication during the brand’s photo shoot, confirming that Summer is already learning the value of hard work. “You worked so hard during your shoot, even when you were tired, you pushed through like a star. I’m so proud of you,” she added.

The rapper closed her post with a powerful message that captured both her pride as a mother, “You remind me so much of myself. Strong, fearless, and full of light. The sky isn’t the limit, it’s just the view. Keep shining, growing, and glowing just like the sun in the Summer.”

This positive moment comes after the rapper took to social media to accuse singer Tyla of stealing the concept of her song, “Take Me to Chanel.” As BOSSIP reported, the songs are sonically different; however, Tyla’s snippet does repeat “put me in Chanel,” where Yung Miami’s repeats, “take me to Chanel.”

“This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it,” she wrote. “Mind you I played this song for this girl.”

Miami continued, “Like…. B***h, I’m confused!”

The post City Girl Turned Mom-ager: Yung Miami Launches Cosmetics Line For 6-Year-Old Daughter, Celebrates Mini Mogul’s Birthday With G-Wagon Golf Cart appeared first on Bossip.

City Girl Turned Mom-ager: Yung Miami Launches Cosmetics Line For 6-Year-Old Daughter, Celebrates Mini Mogul’s Birthday With G-Wagon Golf Cart was originally published on bossip.com