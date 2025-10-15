Listen Live
Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Published on October 15, 2025

Could Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian be rekindling their rollercoaster romance?

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Blac Chyna took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures of herself in an all-white outfit posing by a Ferrari on the side of the road. What caught her followers off guard, however, is the caption, tagging her ex, Rob Kardashian, even though the photos don’t seem to have anything to do with him.

“This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote under the post.

The model—who now goes by her birth name, Angela White—didn’t say anything further about her confusing decision to tag Kardashian, but he did give the post a like, seemingly approving whatever message she’s trying to send.

Chyna, 37, and Kardashian, 38, are co-parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Dream. The pair got engaged in 2016 after a rollercoaster romance, but their relationship ended shortly after, in 2017.

In the years since their split, the former couple has had their fair share of drama, with Chyna suing Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation. She alleged in her $140 million lawsuit that E! did not renew their reality series, Rob & Chyna, for a second season because of his family’s influence at the network. Eventually, a judge ruled in favor of the Kardashian and Jenner family, saying they did not unjustly harm Chyna’s career.

At the height of their breakup in 2017, things got even worse, with Kardashian exposing naked pictures of his ex, causing Chyna to enlist powerhouse lawyer Lisa Bloom for a “revenge porn” lawsuit. The case ended up being settled privately in June 2022, just before it was scheduled to go to trial.

That same year, Rob claimed Blac Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone charger during an intense fight last at sister Kylie Jenner’s house. The reality star and his sister filed a lawsuit against Rob’s ex-fiancé for battery, assault and vandalism. Rob ultimately filed to dismiss the case in 2022 to focus on co-parenting their daughter, Dream.

Things between the couple have been quiet over the last few years, which (hopefully) means the drama was officially put to rest. But, now that they’ve seemingly figured out how to coparent together, they may be spinning the block in an attempt to bring their family back together.

If you need to catch up on all of Rob and Chyna lore amid their suspected rekindling, check out a timeline of their relationship here.

