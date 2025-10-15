Listen Live
Health

Commissioner Alicia Reece Leads The Fight Against Cancer

Hamilton County battles rising cancer rates. The Hamilton County Cancer Caucus and 513 Relief Bus Health Expo.

Published on October 15, 2025

Hamilton County battles rising cancer rates. However, President Alicia Reece leads change. She invites you to the Hamilton County Cancer Caucus and 513 Relief Bus Health Expo. Moreover, this event boosts awareness and prevention.

Alicia Reece: Health Equity Leader

Alicia Reece made history as Hamilton County’s first Black female Commission President. Now, she launched the Cancer Caucus for federal funding. Additionally, her 513 Relief Bus has screened thousands. For instance, Avondale residents gain easy access. The goal for this initiative  is too lower rates through education.

State of Cancer Forum

Join today, at Holloman Center for Social Justice, 3539 Reading Rd. Experts discuss trends and solutions. Furthermore, Reece shares caucus plans. Expect prevention talks and survivor stories.

513 Relief Bus Expo

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., visit the Urban League, 3458 Reading Rd. The bus offers free screenings: lung, HPV, prostate, and more. Plus, enjoy vendor booths and kids’ activities. Overall, it’s family-friendly outreach.

Why Attend? Save Lives

Early detection boosts survival. Consequently, partnerships like UC Health amplify impact. Moreover, the bus eliminates transportation barriers. Over 20,000 residents have benefited already.

RSVP Now

Register at 513relief.org or you can call 513 584 PINK to schedule your free mammogram courtesy of the UC Health bus  Space is limited. Your presence matters! In closing, join Reece to build a healthier Hamilton County.

