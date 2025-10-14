Listen Live
Philly Rapper Armani White Arrested For Filming On The Highway

Philly rapper, Armani White, has recently been locked up for allegedly filming in the middle of the highway.

Published on October 14, 2025

Team Harris-Walz Hosts Black Men's Town Hall In Georgia
Philly rapper, Armani White, has recently been locked up for allegedly filming in the middle of the highway.

The rising star is currently on tour with T-Pain and, during their stop in Kentucky, got a bit reckless. According to TMZ, the “Billie Eilish” rapper got locked up for disorderly conduct for (allegedly) standing/stopping in the middle of the highway. The police were called because Armani was shooting a music video on I-75.

Armani is known for rocking his hair beads, but the police made him take them out for his mugshot. He may have the happiest mugshot in mugshot history.

According to the initial report, White did a quick in and out at Laurel County Correctional Center. Shortly after, the rapper was released. Armani broke his silence on IG regarding the arrest (and his mugshot), “I smiled in that picture because I refuse to let anyone paint me as a criminal. None of this should have happened, and it definitely should not be news.”

In the next Instagram story, he confirms that his project will not be pushed back, “The album is still coming out on Halloween. I’m not moving it because of this. I’ve worked entirely too hard to let this slow me down”.

Philly Rapper Armani White Arrested For Filming On The Highway  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

