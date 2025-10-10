ADIA on Winning, Faith, and Black Sheep Family

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Stellar Award-winning artist ADIA gives us a real look into her inspiring journey of faith, music, and excellence. Representing the Black Sheep family, ADIA’s talent is truly anointed, and her story is one of perseverance and staying true to your path.

Growing up with a studio in her house, music has always been a part of ADIA’s life. She recalls her first studio session in the second grade, knowing even then that creating music was her calling. That early passion has paid off. ADIA shared the surreal moment she found out about her Stella Award nomination for New Artist of the Year while on a rare family vacation. Not only was she nominated, but she also got the chance to perform on the main stage—a last-minute change that tested her faith and preparation. She described the win as a moment of shock, followed by immense gratitude, especially being surrounded by her supportive squad, the Black Sheep family, including Pastor Mike Jr. and DaVinci.





ADIA’s motivation is clear: to inspire young girls who look like her. She aims to “take something that’s familiar to point them to something eternal.” She wants people to see themselves in her and feel understood, believing that’s when God’s message hits differently. Her artistry is all about excellence, putting her in the same conversation as icons like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson, proving that gospel music can be both divinely inspired and exceptionally entertaining.

Working closely with Pastor Mike Jr. and the Black Sheep collective, ADIA feels a constant push to be great. She describes the environment as a family where she can be her authentic self while being challenged to keep her foot on the gas. Her new record, “On The Way,” is a testament to her faith and a declaration that her blessings are arriving. For aspiring artists, ADIA’s journey is a powerful reminder: “Don’t get weary in well doing.” Manage your expectations, focus on the people who support you, and never forget the One who gave you the gift.

