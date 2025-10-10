Listen Live
The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Violent crime in Ohio is falling, but some cities still face steep risk.

Published on October 10, 2025

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Ohio endured a post-pandemic crime surge. But so far in 2025, violent crime and homicides are dropping in many U.S. cities.

Still, in Ohio, the decline has been uneven.

Some cities maintain very high violence rates. This list ranks 20 Ohio cities by their violent crime per resident using recent local and national data.

“Deadliest” here means highest per-capita violent crime, not just raw totals. Smaller cities may rank higher simply because they have fewer people.

Cleveland

Cleveland reports the highest violent crime rate in Ohio. Its crime burden is driven by assaults, robberies, and gun violence concentrated in neighborhoods like Central, Kinsman, and Slavic Village.

East Cleveland

A small city with extremely elevated per-capita violence. Its limited tax base and high rates of vacancy and poverty worsen policing and infrastructure capacity.

Springfield

Crime rate remains high relative to population. Springfield struggles especially with property crime, drug violence, and repeat offender cycles in certain districts.

Dayton

Dayton had one of the highest homicide rates per capita. Westwood, Riverdale and some South Dayton blocks see disproportionate violence tied to economic distress.

Toledo

Crime declined in 2025, but per-capita rates stay elevated. Toledo faces high rates of assault, gangs, and firearm incidents especially in its East Side and Old South End.

Canton

Canton’s rate ranks it among the state’s worst for violence. Crime is concentrated near downtown and along major corridors, with repeat robbery and assault incidents.

Akron

Akron’s violent crime remains well above state average. East Akron and North Hill see persistent trouble with gun violence, disagreements over policing strategy, and concentrated poverty.

Youngstown

Persistent challenges place it on this list. Manufacturing decline, opioid activity, and weak tax revenues make Youngstown vulnerable to violent crime cycles.

Lima

Lima’s per-capita violence outpaces many larger cities. Industrial job loss and substance abuse issues drive much of its assault and theft incidents.

Mansfield

Small size magnifies its crime rate. Drug trafficking, property crime, and repeat offenders in specific neighborhoods push its violent crime stats upward.

Warren

Warren appears in many Ohio crime rankings. Crime centers often cluster near its industrial corridors and aging housing stock.

Whitehall

Suburb whose rate rivals many midsize cities. Despite being near Columbus, Whitehall deals with high rates of auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies.

Moraine

Suburban hot spot with elevated crime. As a Dayton suburb, it sees spillover from regional crime, especially thefts and assaults.

Portsmouth

Longstanding crime pressures inform its rank. Proximity to drug routes along the river and economic stagnation amplify violent crime here.

Chillicothe

Rural city with a surprisingly high rate. Limited law enforcement resources and geographic isolation make crime harder to deter.

Zanesville

Violence is high relative to its population. Economic decline, social service gaps, and repeat offenders contribute to its crime burden.

Hamilton

Frequently appears in statewide danger listings. Crime in Hamilton tracks closely with poverty pockets and aging infrastructure in certain wards.

Lorain

Rate remains above Ohio’s average. Lorain sees elevated rates of robbery and assault, especially in neighborhoods near the lakefront and industrial zones.

Elyria

Rounds out the list with higher violence per capita. Suburban-urban transition zones and older housing stock drive property and violent crime interactions.

Mount Healthy

A small city whose rate places it in the top 20. Though compact, it experiences concentrated violent incidents tied to adjacent urban centers.

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

