From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

Gail Bean shines in Snowfall and P-Valley, uplifts her community, and stars in new projects

Published on October 8, 2025

Whether you know her from Snowfall or P-Valley, Gail Bean kept it real about the grind, the wins, and how she stays true to herself while making big moves in the industry. From the gritty streets of Snowfall to the dynamic world of P-Valley, Bean has solidified her place as a powerful force in Hollywood, and she’s doing it all with authenticity and a deep commitment to her community.

Reflecting on her unforgettable role as Wanda in Snowfall, Bean shared insights into the intense preparation required. To authentically portray a character battling addiction, she didn’t rely on method acting but on deep research, including watching documentaries and volunteering on Skid Row. She emphasized her faith as her anchor, ensuring she never goes to a creative space where God isn’t welcome. This dedication to her craft is matched only by her commitment to on-set safety, where she advocates for herself and the well-being of fellow actors, especially during demanding stunt scenes.

Bean’s hustle doesn’t stop when the cameras do. She’s passionate about giving back, running the Dream Above the Influence foundation and the Awe of My Love scholarship to provide resources and opportunities for Black youth. She believes in the power of community, stating, “We all we got,” and aims to offer the same support that helped shape her own success.

So, what’s next for the star? Fans can anticipate the highly anticipated Snowfall spinoff, which moves into the 90s and focuses on Wanda’s family and the rise of the music industry. While an official release date for P-Valley Season 3 is still under wraps, she promises it’s the best one yet. This fall, you can also catch her returning to her theater roots in the play Table 17 at the Geffen Playhouse in LA.

