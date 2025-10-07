Listen Live
News

Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sausage Gumbo
Source: James Stefiuk / Getty

A Columbia Tusculum staple is preparing to say goodbye.

Allyn’s Cafe, known for its Cajun-inspired menu, announced it will close later this month after 34 years in business. The restaurant’s final day of service will be Sunday, October 19th.

MORE: Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the community of Columbia Tusculum for 34 years – thank you for your support!” the restaurant shared in a Facebook post. “Please come visit us in the next two weeks, buy a round or two for the kitchen, and leave a big tip for your server and bartender.”

The East Side restaurant was founded by Allyn Raifstanger, who sold the business last year to local restaurateur Sam Dobrozsi, also owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills.

In a comment under the announcement, Raifstanger reflected on the news.


“I sold the restaurant one year ago. The new owners have decided to close the restaurant after a year,” he wrote. “The legacy that we have is due to all of our faithful customers over the past 33 and 1/3 years. I wish you all the best — I’m very sad to see this end.”

Allyn’s Cafe will keep its normal schedule through the closing date, offering dinner service Sunday through the final weekend.


Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

WIZ Boy is Mine Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the ‘Boy is Mine’ Tour!

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close