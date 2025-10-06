Listen Live
Local

Ohio Farmer Loses Over Six Thousand Dollars in Pumpkin Theft

Thieves stole more than 300 pumpkins from a Pickerington patch, costing the farmer over six grand.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pumpkin Patch in Rural Vermont
Source: capecodphoto / Getty

A Pickerington pumpkin farm recently discovered that thieves stole more than 300 pumpkins, costing the owner over six thousand dollars. The loss came to light in late September when the farmer arrived and found missing stock across his patch.

Terry Dunlap, owner of Sam’s Pumpkin Patch in Pickerington, reported the theft to local authorities and to fellow farmers.

Dunlap warned that his pumpkin supply would not survive another robbery. He also commented that he plans to replenish inventory but faces financial strain. Many patches depend on fall sales to recoup costs of seeds, labor, and land care, and losses like this hit small farmers especially hard.

From FOX 8:

“We treated these special,” Dunlap said. “We wanted them to grow big, and they were about the size of bushel baskets with stems on them as long as your arm, and we were proud of those.”

Dunlap filed a police report with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s still searching for who’s responsible. 

Whether the stolen pumpkins get returned or the thieves are caught remains to be seen. But the message is clear: Ohio patches must protect their fields. Farmers may need to boost security, coordinate with police, and alert neighbors ahead of disappearing pumpkins again.

Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

Ohio Farmer Loses Over Six Thousand Dollars in Pumpkin Theft  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

WIZ Boy is Mine Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the ‘Boy is Mine’ Tour!

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close